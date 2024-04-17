Issue 334 of Computer Music is on sale now

This June we get vocal about vocals. We'll explore some of music history's most ubiquitous voice transformation techniques: from vocoders to the Prismizer effect and hard tuning. We'll also break down exactly how you can recreate some of these effects, with buyer's guides to get you started.

Free Stuff!

This month's free gift from boutique developer Inphonik, the RYM2612, is inspired by a characterful FM synth from classic games console days. Also free is our monthly samples selection, with highlights including The Dub Remix and Chilled Keys packs. And as always, readers get exclusive access to the mighty CM Plugin Suite – our legendary collection of all of the music production software you will (probably) ever need – absolutely free.

People & Places

Our interview subjects this month are Danish house and techno artist Kölsch, who tells us about his stunning new album I Talk To Water, which interpolates work by his beloved late father, and English producer Catching Flies who details the techniques behind new album Tides.

Inspiring Workshops

This month's expert masterclass columns start with our usual exploration of the best of the CM Plugin Suite, this time focussing on drone-making. Next up, in this month's Sound Like masterclass, we're helping you channel the spirit of Kraftwerk's iconic Autobahn. Moving on, our Dance Music Masterclass explores organ and piano in deep house, before our Mix Masterclass rounds things off with a return visit to the topic of EQing, with a handy visual guide to understanding core curve shapes.

Reviews Reviews Reviews

Finally, what would a CM issue be without our new software reviews section, giving you the vital info you need before parting with your cash. This month: Freqport Freqtube FT-1, Oeksound Bloom, Minimal Audio Current, Arturia V Collection X, Steinberg Nuendo 13 and more.

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…

(Image credit: Future)

Buy this issue now from these outlets:

IN PRINT

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In stores and online here…

https://www.magazinesdirect.com/az-single-issues/6936924/computer-music-magazine-single-issue.thtml

Back issues

https://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/music/computer-music-magazine-back-issues/

OR AS A DIGITAL EDITION

Zinio Digital issues

https://www.zinio.com/gb/computer-music-m3730

IOS Digital issues (accessed via App Store)

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/computer-music-magazine/id451402723

Google Play (accessed via Pocket Mags)