Issue 332 of Future Music is on sale now

Broadly speaking, there are two ways to use effects in music production – as mix tools, or as creative processors. These two applications are effectively the polar opposite of one another. The former is all about transparency – trying to improve the sound of an audio signal without making it obvious that an effect has been used on it. When it comes to creative processing though, the sound of the effect is precisely what we’re after. Whether that’s the spaced-out ambience of a long, drawn-out reverb, the wobbling repeats of a vintage delay, or the harmonically rich crunch of an analogue reverb.

It’s these creative effects we’re focusing on in this issue. This month’s two main tutorial features are all about finding new and exciting ways to push sounds as far as you can, to create out-there, ear-catching results. First we’re deep-diving into the realm of delay, looking at ways to take this classic effect to the next level. Then in the latest Producer’s Guide, we take a look at designing custom effect racks, and ways to use multiple processors to achieve unique and custom sounds.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Detroit Swindle – We get a taste of The High Life, the latest album from Holland’s premier funk-house outfit

Chvrches – Synth wielders Martin Doherty and Iain Cook chat to us about the trio’s highly anticipated third album

Larry Heard – The Chicago house icon – aka Mr Fingers – returns with his first album in 15 years

The Track: Sigala – Bruce Fielder shows us how his massive Ella Eyre collaboration Came Here For Love took shape

Classic Album – London Posse talk us through their classic Gangster Chronicle

Technique

Next-Level Delay – Are your echoes feeling a little repetitive? Spice things up with our forward thinking tips and techniques

Producer’s Guide – We show you how to build creative effect racks

Modular Monthly – India’s Animal Factory have joined the Eurorack world, let’s check out their modules

Toolkit – Get to grips with the essentials of frequency modulation synths

Reviews

Korg Prologue 8

Tracktion Waveform 9

Universal Audio Arrow

Analogue Solutions Treadstone

Softube Weiss DS-1 and MM-1

4MS stereo Triggered Sampler

And more...

Samples

Digital vs Analogue – We love digital synths. We love analogue effects. For this pack of hits and loops we put the two together for the best of both worlds

Analogue FX – Classic synth whooshes, risers, downers and spaced-out sounds. Add some old-school impact to your projects with our FX bundle!

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!