Issue 319 of Future Music is on sale now

Say the word ‘amplifier’ to a musician and it probably conjures up images of cranked-up Marshall stacks lining the back of some stadium rock stage set. But far from being the sole preserve of six-string gods and goddesses, guitar amps can be essential tools for electronic musicians too. Whether in the form of a miked-up stack or one of the multitude of impressive amp sims on the market, an amplified treatment can be just the thing to add bite and character to your mixes. In this issue’s cover feature we show you how.

This issue also sees the return – by popular demand – of Future Music’s cover DVD. Hit play now to watch all of this issue’s exclusive videos, including our brand new tutorial regular, Toolkit, in which we go in-depth on everything you need to know about analogue-style compression. Of course, all this and more is still available for all readers to download from the Vault too, where you’ll also find 10GB of killer royalty-free samples from the FM archive. Head to vault.futuremusic.co.uk and get downloading!

Interviews

Florian Meindl – The techno producer has his fingers in a lot of pies – now he talks about his journey towards modular gear, live performance philosophies and his new album Time Illusion

Forest Swords – The UK artist talk about his love for organic sounds and his latest album, Compassion

T.Raumschmiere – The German ex-punk may be an electronic producer, but he’s keeping up the old spirit in his new LP for Kompakt

The Track: Reset Robot – The UK tech-house producer breaks down his melodic track, Guitar Man, in Reason

Classic Album – Noisia talks Split The Atom track-by-track

Technique

The Electronic Musician’s Guide to Amps & Re-amping – Add unique tone to vocals, drums and synths with these processors

Producer’s Guide to the Behringer Deepmind 12 – Master this analogue polysynth

Modular Monthly – We flex the Pure Modular range from Glasgow Make Some Noise!

Reviews

Pioneer DJ Toraiz AS-1

Yamaha MX88

Spitfire Audio BT Phobos

iZotope RX6

Round-up: Ableton Live packs

Mackie XR Series monitors

Group Test: Hardware filters

Samples

Juno Classics – Loops, hits, FX and multis sourced from Roland’s sought-after range of classic Juno synthesizers.

Futuristic Drums – Cutting-edge percussion sounds; from sci-fi-style bleeps to modular loops and fizzy noise hits.

Access the FM sample archive – Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!