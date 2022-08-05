Is this Sweetwater's Reverb and eBay beater?

Music making retail giant Sweetwater (opens in new tab) has entered the online second-hand gear fray, launching its own Gear Exchange marketplace to challenge established forces like Reverb and eBay.

The Gear Exchange provides music makers and gearheads the opportunity to find a common place to buy and sell items David Stewart, Sweetwater

Registered and verified users can list individual items or even build their own Gear Exchange storefronts, with customisation options aplenty, making this a viable option for existing used instrument stores, both virtual and real.

Full address details, slots for biog info and returns policies and terms can be included. Within these storefronts, individual musicians or businesses will be able to list multiple items, or entire stock ranges, with suitably enticing pics and video.

In fact, the service requires detailed shots of the actual gear on sale, and will reward trusted, verified sellers with badges displaying the length of their Gear Exchange tenure.

(Image credit: Sweetwater)

“Being avid music makers ourselves, we know how real the connection can be between the musician and their gear, said Sweetwater CMO David Stewart. "It goes beyond just being an instrument and becomes an extension of the artist.

“Whether it’s someone’s first guitar or an old recording interface, every piece of gear has a story,” he continued.

“The Gear Exchange provides music makers and gearheads the opportunity to find a common place to buy and sell items, sharing the remarkable stories behind each unique piece.

“We are excited to provide a new forum for artists to find the perfect equipment to make the music they love."

Sweetwater are aiming to get the Gear Exchange up and running by waiving all selling fees until October 31 if Sweetwater Gift Cards are the form of payment.

To find out more, head over to the Sweetwater Gear Exchange (opens in new tab).