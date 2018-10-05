Is Skoog Music’s Skwitch the most affordable expressive MIDI controller yet?

Squishy music-making hardware specialist Skoog Music has returned with the Skwitch, a compact and affordable multi-functional controller. Comprising what appears to be a single soft, sizeable button, this pocket-sized device can clip directly onto your iPhone or work wirelessly with other devices.

You can start by using Skwitch to create riffs, melodies and chord progressions, touching it in different places and squeezing to shape the sound. However, Skoog Music says that it’s also “an advanced MIDI/MPE device” that can be used with your favourite music-making apps and DAW.

We’re keen to find out more about the Skwitch and what it’s capable of. You can get more deets on the Skoog Music website, and it costs $49.95/£44.95.