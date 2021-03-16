Is Fender's new American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster its boldest version yet?

After Tele and Strat models, Fender is taking its Acoustasonic series into a brave new world of tone with its latest Jazzmaster model; the acoustic / electric hybrid guitar is packing a humbucker as well as a wealth of acoustic tones.

You can read our full review to find out what we made of it but the headlines features here is the new Tim Shaw-designed Acoustasonic Shawbucker alongside the Fender and Fishman undersaddle transducer and Fishman Enhancer body sensor that generate a total of ten different 'voices' selectable via the Jazzmaster's five-way switch. The A and B voices for each of the five positions can then be blended together with the guitar's Mod control.

While the humbucker tones provide Semi-Clean and Overdriven Voices in position 1, the rest of the voices are based on acoustic guitar tones; from a Mahogany Jumbo to Dreadnoughts and even a Lo-Fi Piezo Crunch tone.

All these new voices for the Jazzmaster enhance a versatile design that can even facilitate percussive styles via the body sensor.

After spending time with it, this could well be our favourite Acoustasonic model yet, thanks to the Jazzmaster's larger body dimensions supplying a more satisfying unplugged character that we found to be akin to a parlour-type flat top. We also had a very positive experience with the Shawbucker providing the ability to access impressive overdriven rock tones on a guitar we could also strum around a campfire.

Fleetwood Mac Legend Lindsey Buckingham is already taken with it too. "Even though I've only been with this new Jazzmaster for a short time, I can see that it would have a lot of uses in the studio," he says. "I'm excited to give it some more time to get to know it a little better, and for it to get to know me a little better. Acoustic guitar has always been my soulmate and alter ego; it got me to a place where I guess I had my own style. Anytime I can take that orchestral approach, I have. The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster allows you to do just that.”

And over on the Instagram of Feeder's Grant Nicholas, it looks like the longtime Jazzmaster fan has been trying one out in his studio too…

The Corona, USA-made Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster features a hollow mahogany body with soundhole and a mahogany neck with Deep 'C' profile. Five finish options are offered: Ocean Turquoise, Natural, Tobacco Sunburst, Tungsten and Arctic White.

The 25.5-inch scale model ships with a gigbag and will retail for $1,999 USD, £1,749, €1,999, $3,999 AUD.

For more info visit Fender.com