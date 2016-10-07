Studio tour: Feeder's Grant Nicholas reveals his guitar and recording setup

Don’t always record vocals last…

“I do a lot of overdub parts, but some of them are quite subtle. I always make sure that without the parts the track will still hold together as a three-piece band. Of course you’re going to miss that little cool line here and there.

You can have too many parts. So what I did on this record is I made sure I had the vocals on early

“For this album I did a lot of parts on the Wurlitzer keyboard and then tracked some with guitar and vice versa. It gives it a really interesting sound. With overdubs, I try to have fun with it. There’s always a danger - for me included, even after doing it for this long - that you need to find what are really the key elements because if you have one too many it’s confusing.

“It might be that one of those parts is the best part ever and as soon as you put the vocal on, you barely hear it. You can have too many parts. So what I did on this record is I made sure I had the vocals on the tracks quite early, which I don’t normally do. I started doing it on the solo record so I didn’t leave all the vocals at the end like singers always do. Then I could live with the vocal and I knew what the track needed.

“It didn’t need those 50 guitar parts and it needed that one, that one and that one and they needed to be more atmospheric. So a lot of the guitar parts I did are very much like that. When you take them off you miss them but they’re not distracting you too much.

“If I do the next Feeder record I’m going to try and have all the vocals, or at least a demo vocal, on there. It makes a massive difference. And if I was going to produce another band I wouldn’t want to leave it to the end. You have to be really disciplined, because it’s very hard once you get into the guitar world to stop.”