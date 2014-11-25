VIDEO: Me and my guitar interview with Feeder's Grant Nicholas

Feeder mainman Grant Nicholas is a recent convert to the Guild M-20, and it's now a key guitar for his live acoustic gigs in support of debut solo album, Yorktown Heights. Here he shows us his 1965 model.
Grant and his solo band tour in February / March 2015:
20 February - Bodega, Nottingham
24 February - Fibbers, York
25 February - Waterfront Studios, Norwich
26 February - Bush Hall, London
28 February - Whelans, Dublin
01 March - Empire Music Hall, Belfast
03 March - Guildhall, Gloucester
04 March - Portland Arms, Cambridge
06 March - Arc, Stockton-on-Tees
07 March - Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton
For more info see www.GrantNicholas.net