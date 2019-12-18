Is Behringer “done” with 2019? It doesn’t look like it…

Behringer has had a busy 2019 by anyone’s standards, but if you thought that the company might be thinking about winding down until next year, you might have to think again.

It appears that, with just a week to go before Christmas, Behringer is embarking on yet another social media teaser campaign, kicked off with a none too subtle “If you think we’re done for the year…” message on Facebook.

This was swiftly followed up with the words “...you better fasten your seat belt,” which, despite being grammatically dubious, implies that something’s coming pretty soon.

So, place your bets: another synth emulation or something different? We’re guessing we won’t have to wait too long to find out...