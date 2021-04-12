Invest in Fightback Brewing Company and save live music – crowdfunder launched for the Music Venue Trust beer partner

Fightback Brewing Company has launched a crowdfunding campaign that encourages investors to buy into the company and in turn support the grassroots music scene in the UK.

Backed by the likes of Frank Turner, IDLES and Fat Boy Slim, the UK beer and cider brand hopes to raise £200,000 to grow the company and increase its presence in over 900 grassroots venues.

Fightback will be donating 50 per cent of all profits to the Music Venue Trust (MVT) – a charity was established to promote and secure grassroots venues across the UK.

With Covid restrictions finally easing and venues able to open in the summer, Fightback says it is vital that music venues are supported through the transition. If its campaign successful, its business model will generate considerable revenues for the MVT.

If half of the UK's music venues sold just one keg of Fightback Lager a week, £103,000 a year would be donated to MVT.

“The cultural importance and fragility of live music has never been more understood, said Gary Prosser, director of Fightback. “We have seen the proof that when the grassroots community rallies together, it makes a huge difference. That’s why we want people who go to gigs to own Fightback.

“We’re a passionate bunch, and we want like-minded fans to come along on our journey to saving these venues which are integral to our music culture in the UK.“

In a statement, Mark Davyd, the CEO of MVT, acknowledged Fightback's support and cautioned that venues were not out of the woods yet. The support of music fans was vital as they reopen.

“Over 75,000 people have donated more than £4million to the #SaveOurVenues campaign,“ he said. “Our community has shown strength, resilience, and determination to ensure Covid doesn’t result in the permanent loss of our sector.“

Founded in 2019 by music and beer marketing professionals, Fightback first launched Fight Lager in keg and can, supplying 61 music venues in the UK. During the 2020 lockdown it negotiated a national distribution deal and expanded its range.

See Fightback's Crowdcube page for more information on investing. As with any investment, there are risks to your capital. Fightback's crowdfund is backed by the government SEIS scheme which offers tax relief to individual investors.

