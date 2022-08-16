‘Inspired by the Moog CP3’. ADDAC Systems deliver their take on a modular classic

The Moog CP3 is a modular classic. The 'Console Panel 3' features four inputs, simple dial controls for level and a pair of outputs. There's a simple click filter and four CV inputs for modulating signals.

So far so simple, but this little module plays a big part in creating the famous Moog 'big sound' with propensity to head into overdrive, fattening up sounds, being particularly effective for adding high end fizz to sine- and sawtooth-based wave shapes.

It is – of course - an enduring, much sought after and hard to come by piece of kit. Which is why the folks at ADDAC have put together their take on its magic.

In long-established Eurorack form, ADDAC’s new ADDAC713 Stereo Discrete Mixer is a fully discrete analog mixer “that is a wolf in sheep's clothing”, promise its makers.

They also promise “a dark, snarly soul behind the control panel that will take your sounds into a new realm of gritty, gnarly growls.” Sounds perfect.

The new unit was originally developed as a stereo percussion mixer with mono inputs and panning (note that panning and stereo are absent from the CP3) but the developers expanded the idea giving stereo inputs to the first three channels while keeping the fourth in classic mono.

We’re promised a useful, multi-function mixer therefore, that not only delivers multiple possible uses and combos but delivers its own special sonic sauce to the output.

The four gain controls can be driven to extremes while the Feedback Gain control can overdrive the entire mix. As feedback increases, the audio bias reference also moves up so that at extreme levels it offsets the entire signal until it begins clipping producing a gate effect.

Metering – showing you just how far you’re pushing it – is provided by two LEDs on the output.

Of course, there’s the CP3’s ‘Anti Click’ switch on board too, which adds a low pass before the output (in three different selectable flavours) to smooth out any nasty blips.

The ADDAC713 Stereo Discrete Mixer is out now, in a fully-built box priced at €220. However, for those that like to get their soldering iron dirty, it will also be available in a DIY self-build kit available soon.