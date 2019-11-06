Insider tips: how do you break into the electronic music industry?

It’s one thing to make some music that you’re happy with, but quite another to get it to the ears of an audience.

Yep, despite the fact that digital technology has completely democratised the music-making process and given you more ways than ever to share it, making a name for yourself and building a fanbase is as hard as ever.

So, at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), we asked a range of producers for the one piece of advice that they’d give to any electronic musician who’s trying to get their big break...