Initial Audio’s Sektor synth promises great sound but low CPU usage

High-quality sound and low system resource usage is a winning combination for a soft synth, and that’s what Initial Audio is promising with Sektor, its new wavetable instrument.

There are actually two wavetable oscillators, a sub oscillator and a sample oscillator, while modulation can be applied using envelopes, ADSRs and LFOs. There’s also a modulation matrix for even deeper control.

Sektor boasts two filters and two multi-effect racks, and can be customised and expanded in a variety of ways. Not only can you change colours, backgrounds and skins, but you can also add your own samples and purchase expansion packs. That said, Sektor comes with 500 presets as standard, which are suitable for use in a wide range of genres.

You can find out more and sign up for a free demo on the Initial Audio website. Sektor is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and costs $139.