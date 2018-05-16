Infected Mushroom’s free Wider plugin can “increase stereo width by up to 200%”

Infected Mushroom’s and Polyverse’s latest plugin venture is Wider, a free processor that enables you to expand the stereo image of any signal to create “awe-inspiring” levels of width. However, it’s also completely mono-compatible; any signal that has been extended will always remain in phase with itself, even if summed to mono.

Wider is based on the stereo section from Infected Mushroom and Polyverse’s Manipulator plugin, and promises to maintain clarity, even at extreme settings. We’re told that you can use it to increase the stereo image of any signal by up to 200 percent.

You can download Wider now from the Polyverse website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.