Infected Mushroom say that silence is golden as they introduce their Gatekeeper plugin

Electronic music duo Infected Mushroom have announced their latest collaboration with plugin developer Polyverse: the Gatekeeper gating effect.

This is billed as “the ultimate in-your-face gating effect,” and is said to represent “the cutting edge of volume modulation”. Gatekeeper can deliver drastic, punchy gating and sequencing while keeping the output smooth, so we’re told, and give you impactful moments of silence.

The interface enables you to draw your volume envelopes (of which there are eight) and you can use the boost and clip features to add punch. There’s also MIDI triggering, panning tools and CV output, and hundreds of presets are included to get you started.

Gatekeeper runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and currently costs $39 (regular price is $49). Find out more on the Polyverse website.