In pictures: Sasha’s live setup revealed

Award-winning Sasha is one of the most venerated DJs on the planet. The Welshman cemented his popularity in the ‘90s and took progressive house into the mainstream with his Involver mixes and partnership with fellow Renaissance club night DJ John Digweed.

In recent years, Sasha has changed direction with the release of Scene Delete, produced in conjunction with compilation album curators Late Night Tales. Under their guidance, he was inspired by modern neo-classical composers such as Nils Frahm and Max Richter and embarked on a compelling challenge to rework Scene Delete alongside various back catalogue tracks in preparation for a live concert.

The result was re:Fracted, Sasha’s first ever live performance held at the prestigious Barbican in London. In his own words: “I love a challenge like this; it’s the kind of thing I thrive on. But at the same time, this is a big mountain to climb, it’s a massive undertaking that I’ve set myself”.

Despite the pressure of preparing for such an event, the legendary DJ/producer invited us to run through his on-stage setup during rehearsals and meet the band.