In pictures: Booka Shade’s live setup revealed

Formerly employed as in-house producers, German house duo Booka Shade chased their own stardom in the early 1990s.

Members Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier also established the record label Get Physical, which became one of the best-selling labels on Beatport, putting out tracks by Trentemoller, Modeselektor and Junior Boys.

With over a decade of releases under their belts, 2017 sees a change of direction for Booka Shade. Following last year’s instrumental album, Movements 10, the duo have traded their love of tech/electro house for a more pop-oriented sound and welcomed bass player and vocalist Craig Walker on board for the writing of their latest album, Galvany Street.

Recently, the album made its live debut at Printworks. Launched in January, the 5,000 capacity venue, which features a state-of-the-art bespoke audio-visual system, has been billed as an “experimental, multi-purpose cultural destination”.

We were there to see Booka Shade open their European tour at the massive, industrialised ex-print factory, and went behind the scenes to discuss their on-stage setup.

