In-depth: Mick Thomson interview and Slipknot rig tour

Slipknot are crushing it on their epic We Are Not Your Kind world tour.

Europe is being chewed up as we speak, before the band embark on Asian and US legs. The whole enterprise will come to a terrifying climax during the Barcelona cruise ship-confined Knotfest at Sea and Knotfest in MIlton Keynes in August.

Thomann managed to grab some quality time with Slipknot's #7, guitarist Mick Thomson, before getting a fascinatingly detailed rig tour with guitar tech Mike Smith.

But wait, that's not all! Thomson signed one of his signature Jacksons for Thomann, and the German retail giant is giving it away.

To be in with a chance to win, watch the video above, and post the answer to Mick's final question in the comments on Thomann's Thompson rig tour YouTube page here.