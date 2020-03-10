Image-Line partners with Alan Walker, K-391 and Ahrix for team remix contest for bedroom producers

Image-Line has announced that it’s working with producers Alan Walker , K-391 and Ahrix on a remix contest with a difference. This involves putting together a team of bedroom studio producers to remix the aforementioned trio’s new track End Of Time, and you could be part of it.

The Alan Walker, K-391 and Ahrix team are asking you to upload a demo track by 13 March. Then, on 14 March, they’ll select the best of these and find 15 contestants to collaborate with, in real-time, from their bedroom studios.

The contestants will be split into five teams of three, and each team will be given a specific role in the remix process. The roles are drums, lead, bass, chords and finalizing.

Image-Line’s involvement stems from the fact that both Alan Walker and K-391 began their production careers using FL Studio in their bedroom studios.