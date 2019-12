In this exclusive video, British-Norwegian EDM producer Alan Walker heads into the studio to show us how his latest single, 'Sing Me To Sleep' was made.

Hot on the heels of the multi-award winning single, 'Faded', Alan Walker is back with 'Sing Me To Sleep' featuring guest vocals performed by Iselin Solheim.

