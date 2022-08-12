“I’m a wannabe rockstar stuck in a popstar’s body”: Dylan talks inspiration, creativity and customising guitars in Fender’s latest Player Plus Sessions episode

One of the U.K.'s hottest pop talents – Dylan (opens in new tab) – is the star of Fender’s latest Player Plus Sessions episode.

Having recently supported Ed Sheeran, the 22-year-old Island Records star is due to embark on a nationwide tour (opens in new tab) later this year.

Hailing from Suffolk, Dylan cites hard rockers AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Rainbow among her most important inspirations.

“I didn’t grow up listening to pop; I grew up listening to a lot of classic rock,” she reveals.

“My dad was very into that, and now is sort of living life vicariously through me.”

Evidently a strong influence on her musical leanings, Dylan’s dad made her a toy guitar from plywood when she was a child which she then set about painting.

A self-confessed guitar obsessive, Dylan is still prone to customising instruments with her own handiwork (see above).

After teaching herself how to play, the songwriter says she began composing her own tunes because she found it quicker and easier than trying to learn other people’s music.

That’s certainly one way of developing a unique style!

The Player Plus gave me a whole new dimension to writing Dylan

Later in Fender's new Player Plus Sessions episode, Dylan goes deeper into her creative process.

“The way I used to write was always [on] piano,” she explains. “But when I moved to London, I didn't have any keys to play on, so it's just been strictly guitar since.

“I sing a lot, and if something good comes out then I'll sing it three or four times. And then I'll put it into my phone.

“It's one of the only things that sort of comes naturally to me; everything else is slightly awkward.”

Check out Dylan’s interview and performances here where she plays a Fender Player Plus Stratocaster HSS (opens in new tab) in a Cosmic Jade finish.

“The Player Plus gave me a whole new dimension to writing,” highlights the young artist.

