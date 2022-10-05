Swedish House Mafia want you to hack their new IKEA range: “It’s going to be nice to see if someone takes our hacks and makes their own hacks”

IKEA and Swedish House Mafia (Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso) have released their OBEGRÄNSAD collection, a new range of products designed to “democratise music production at home”.

Highlights include a ‘remixed’ version of the vinyl-friendly KALLAX storage unit - this has been adjusted in height so you can use it as a stand-up DJing console and comes with additional storage space for your gear - and a music production desk with built-in speaker stands (these are also available separately).

Swedish House Mafia have recently been discussing the inspiration for the collection with the Vancouver Sun (opens in new tab), with Sebastian Ingrosso pointing to the fact that it’s no longer necessary to go into a “big studio” to make music.

“What we are coming up with now with Ikea, I think that’s more than enough for people to make music,” he says. “And I think it’s going to be more and more driven from your home. To have a studio these days, it’s a very expensive thing.

“So, I think this is smart. I think this is where we all are heading right now. To be home or to be somewhere easy to make music - it should be everywhere.”

Steve Angello, meanwhile, reiterated that IKEA furniture was crucial to Swedish House Mafia in the early part of their career, so working with the brand is a natural step for them.

“We grew up surrounded by IKEA, and we’ve always used IKEA to hack our first furniture and studio setups,” he says. “So for us, it was completely emotional.”

In some ways, then, the band have come full circle, and they’d be happy to see a new generation of musicians tweaking the OBEGRÄNSAD range so it meets their requirements.

“It’s super exciting to see where it comes from and where it goes,” says Steve Angello. “It’s going to be nice to see if someone takes our hacks and makes their own hacks. It’s going to be nice to see what they do with it.”