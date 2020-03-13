IK Multimedia’s SampleTank 4 CS gives you 50 instruments and 4GB of sounds for free

IK Multimedia has introduced a new free version of its SampleTank software workstation: SampleTank 4 CS. Operating both standalone and as a plugin , this offers all the features of the full SampleTank 4 and comes with 50 instruments derived from 4GB of sound content.

The sound library is billed as “comprehensive” and is designed to cover all the essential instrument basics. There are also 200 MIDI grooves that can be used to build tracks quickly and easily. And, because the software uses the full SampleTank 4 engine, you get disk streaming, four groove players, a mixer with 70 effect, FX sends and a master bus.

In further good news, IK Multimedia is also introducing the SampleTank Editor, a free sample import/programming tool that’s currently in public beta and can be used to create new SampleTank 4 instruments and libraries. This enables you to import and auto-map samples, edit and adjust zones and oscillators, import custom icons and add descriptions/tags, and export creations as SampleTank 4 instruments and libraries.

Finally, there are six new SampleTank Libraries for you to consider - expansion packs that add more sounds. These include L.A Confidential ($99.99/€99.99), a selection of drum grooves from LA session drummers; Alternate Keys ($79.99/€79.99), which gives you “unconventional” keyboard instruments; Clavitube ($79.99/€79.99), which offers amped-up Clavinets; and a trio of Hitmaker packs ($49.99/€49.99 each) that cover Reggaeton, Synthwave and Trap.