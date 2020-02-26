IK Multimedia’s new reverb puts Sunset Sound studio spaces in your DAW

Opened in 1958, Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound studios is a legendary facility that initially handled work for Disney - the music for Mary Poppins and 101 Dalmations, for example - before opening its doors to external clients such as The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Prince.

Now, thanks to IK Multimedia, you can recreate the ambience of this classic space in your DAW with the T-RackS Sunset Sound Studio Reverb. This runs as both a plugin and within T-RackS 5, and is powered by IK’s Volumetric Response Modeling technology and physical modelling of the studio’s consoles.

The software was created in collaboration with producer/engineer Ross Hogarth (Van Halen, Doobie Brothers) and many of Sunset Sound's engineers, and recreates the mic positions and placement used on a slew of hit records. Each space was captured using the studio’s high-end mic collection to capture both its acoustics and “vibe”.

Physical modelling was used to capture the vintage custom consoles, preamps and signal paths, resulting in a reverb that promises a “special” warmth and tone and a “signature ambient sound”. Obviously, you get a selection of controls for tone-shaping, too.

Studio owner Paul Camarata says: "For 60 years, the sound of our studios has been heard on hit records around the world. Now, we're proud to be working with IK Multimedia to bring our famed sound to everyone's recordings. Sunset Sound Studio Reverb really nails the essence of our distinct character."

You get a variety of vintage reverb options from each of the three studios (including the Echoplate and EMT 140 plate reverb, and an AKG BX-20E spring reverb) and you can keep track of what’s going on via the control room style interface.