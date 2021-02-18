IK Multimedia’s iRig Pre 2 promises high-quality mic recording wherever you go

IK Multimedia just doesn’t know how to stop releasing new iRig music-making peripherals. Its latest, the iRig Pre 2, is an update to its pocket-sized mic preamp and interface.

Designed to be used by musicians, journalists and other audio content creators, like its predecessor this can plug into your iOS or Android device, and now DSLR compatibility has been added, too. It provides an XLR input and +48 phantom power - with that switched on you can expect around 7 hours of continuous use.

Turning off the phantom power - when you’re using a dynamic or ribbon mic, for example - extends the battery life to around 20 hours.

Direct monitoring is another new feature - this is available via the 3.5mm headphone output. You can mount the iRig Pre 2 to a mic stand or camera mount using the velcro strip slot.