IK Multimedia’s epic Black Friday deal has been extended - save up to 85% off Max versions of Total Studio, AmpliTube, SampleTank, and T-RackS

IK Multimedia has a phenomenal array of music software and hardware, with their MAX bundles being excellent value for money when you want to buy multiple products at a better price. Now, while Black Friday might be behind us, one of IK's best Black Friday deals has been extended through to the end of December, giving you more time to grab up to 85% off a selection of MAX bundles (opens in new tab).

The Total Studio Max bundle includes pretty much every bit of software IK has produced, giving you over $12,000 worth of software for a mind-boggling $199.99 (opens in new tab). If you’re looking to upgrade your guitar tone, AmpliTube 5 MAX is reduced to just $99.99 (opens in new tab), down from $599.99 - giving you hundreds of amp models and effects to play with.

For the producers out there, SampleTank 4 MAX gives you 260GB of high-quality samples for just $99 (opens in new tab). T-RackS 5 MAX is the perfect way to upgrade your ‘in-the-box’ studio, offering 38 compressors, limiters, EQs, channel strips and reverbs for $99.99 (opens in new tab) That’s a saving of $400 on the regular price.

(opens in new tab) Total Studio 3.5 MAX: Was €999.99 , now €199.99 (opens in new tab)

Total Studio MAX has everything. You get 143 music production titles, 63 plugins, 15,500 instruments, 490 effects, and 470GB of sounds. There's everything here for every part of the music production process, from getting the right guitar tone to making great recordings, composing great songs, creating perfect mixes, and tweaking great masters. It's half price to upgrade from any MAX product too, at just €99.99.

(opens in new tab) AmpliTube 5 MAX: Was €399.99 , now €99.99 (opens in new tab)

AmpliTube offers some painstakingly recreated amp models, effects, and cabinets. With thousands of Impulse Responses, this powerful amp sim offers unrivaled flexibility in your signal chain, making it a powerful production tool. With over 400 emulations and recreations of gear from Fender, Mesa/Boogie, and Orange, plus signature setups from legends including Brian May and Joe Satriani, you can create just about any guitar tone you could ever wish for. With 75% off, now is the time to rock… for much less.

(opens in new tab) SampleTank 4 MAX: Was €499.99 , now €99.99 (opens in new tab)

SampleTank is perfect for the producer that needs top-quality sounds fast. It’s cataloged intuitively, so you can pull up the right sound quickly. The Max version features an incredible 8,000 instruments and 260GB of samples. There's everything from piano, percussion, and electronic music-making collections, through pro drum kits, to future synths and even an entire orchestra. SampleTank 4 MAX is the ultimate instrument resource, with every sound you could possibly need just a mouse click away. With an incredible 80% off its retail price, that's 8,000 instruments for just €99.99!

(opens in new tab) T-Racks 5 MAX: Was €299.99 , now €99.99 (opens in new tab)

T-RackS is a great way to upgrade your ‘in-the-box’ studio with a full complement of compressors, limiters, EQs, channel strips, reverbs and loads more. You get famous emulations like the White 2A, the VC-670, and EQ P73, plus processors for all aspects of mixing and mastering across a total of 38 effects. This is the ultimate virtual outboard rack, and with €200 off, it's the best time to install it in your virtual studio.

These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on IK’s MAX products, so if you’ve been searching for a bargain on software this year this is definitely the time to pull the trigger.

