IK Multimedia promises "hits made easy" with its updated T-RackS 6 mixing and mastering suite

IK Multimedia has announced a comprehensive update to its mixing and mastering software T-RackS that brings eight new processors, sidechaining capabilities, workflow enhancements and a dedicated mastering console to the new edition.

T-RackS 6 boasts an expanded collection of 60 modules covering mixing, mastering and effects processing. Modules can be utilized individually as standalone plugins, or incorporated into modular mixing chains via the T-RackS host plugin and Mastering Console.

Included in the list of eight new processors is an upgraded version of Master Match, IK's referencing and analysis plugin. Master Match X will apply intelligent auto-mastering based on both internal and external reference tracks, matching parameters such as EQ, compression and limiting to any master you'd like to emulate.

T-RackS' Channel Strip plugin has also been updated, with Channel Strip X packing EQ, de-essing, transient shaping and dynamics processing into a single processor. Lo-Fi Punch is a new module that promises to gift any signal with texture, thickness and grit through harmonics and dynamics processing, while Bass ONE is aimed at crafting precise and impactful low-end.

Dual Spring is a new spring reverb emulation equipped with two modelled springs that offers fine-grained control over "never-before-seen" parameters such as spring material. Delay Lab is a modern-sounding delay plugin with the addition of bit reduction and downsampling capabilities for creating fuzzy, lo-fi delays.

Rounding things off, we have a Pusher, a four-band saturator with five different saturation types available per band and sophisticated envelope control, and Filter Fusion, a "do-it-all filter processor" based on five filter types - including an emulation of the classic Moog ladder filter - and a step sequencer for creative rhythmic effects.

T-RackS 6 also introduces Mastering Console, a standalone environment for mastering that'll allow you to access T-RackS' mastering processors outside of your DAW, crafting custom mastering chains and making use of the software's advanced metering tools before finalizing tracks for release. Another new addition is the Modules Manager, which lets you streamline your workflow by deciding which of T-RackS' 60 modules will appear in your DAW.

T-RackS 6 offers a variety of dynamics processors, all of which have now been equipped with sidechain capabilities, meaning that you'll now be able to take advantage of sidechain compression techniques in your mixing.

We were already big fans of T-RackS, describing the fifth iteration as "more relevant and capable than ever" back in 2018. With this latest update, IK Multimedia looks to have made its comprehensive, all-in-one mixing and mastering solution an even more attractive choice for producers and engineers working in-the-box.

T-RackS 6 is compatible with macOS and Windows and supports AU/VST3/AAX formats. Pricing ranges from $/€99.99 to $/€299.99 (specifics below) and existing users can upgrade at a discount.

Find out more on IK Multimedia's website.