Here’s how to get IK Multimedia’s Syntronik V-80 plugin, which gives you the sound of the Yamaha CS-80, for free

There are some synths that every computer musician wants the sounds of, and the Yamaha CS-80 definitely falls into that category. So, we’re delighted to be able to tell you that you can currently have IK Multimedia’s Syntronik V-80, which promises to deliver those sounds, for free.

The V-80 contains more than 1.5GB of content, more than 2,000 samples and 102 instruments. As well as the CS-80 sounds, you also get a taste of the Yamaha GX-1, the huge, rare synth that served as a test bed for the CS-80 and was used by the likes of Keith Emerson, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and ABBA’s Benny Andersson.

The Yamaha CS-1 is represented, too - this is a single oscillator monophonic synth with a selectable waveshape and a 4-pole resonant filter. It also had an LFO and an envelope generator.

Syntronik V-80 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can download it for free right now via Audio Plugin Deals , though only for the next 10 days.