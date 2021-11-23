Could IK Multimedia’s Syntronik 2 be the only vintage synth plugin you need?

IK Multimedia is taking you further down the vintage synth rabbit hole with Syntronik 2, a new version of the classic keyboard compendium that brings the total number of synths emulated to 33.

There are 11 new instruments to play with - all emulated using a combination of sampling and modelling - and while many of these don’t have the high profiles of the 22 big hitters that made it into the first version of Syntronik, there are still some eye-catching additions.

These include the likes of the Korg DW-8000, Waldorf Microwave, Oberheim Matrix-12 and OB-1, Sequential Circuits Prophet VS and Moog Source.

And, of course, all the emulations from Syntronik 1 have been carried over, with all their original presets intact, and plenty of new ones besides. In fact, the number of presets runs to a whopping 3,300, and there’s a new browser that makes it easier to navigate them.

You can map and play up to four different synth parts simultaneously, or create splits for performance.

What’s more, each of the four parts has its own note and chord arpeggiator. When used in conjunction with the new step sequencer, these enable you to create musical parts within Syntronik itself.

Among the other new features in Syntronik 2 (some of which are said to be user-requested) are per-oscillator Drift controls that emulate the behaviour of analogue circuitry, extended envelopes and LFOs (plus a programmable mod matrix) and a Wave Set Browser that enables you to choose the sound for each of up to four oscillators and two sub-oscillators per preset, taking the sound design possibilities to a new level.

71 effects are included, too - pulled from IK’s T-RackS , MixBox and AmpliTube 5 - and you can insert up to five simultaneously via a lunchbox-style interface. 33 of the effects are new.

There are three paid-for versions of Syntronik 2: SE (11 synths), standard (22 synths) and Max (33 synths). These are available for the introductory prices of $100/€100, $200/€200 and $300/€300 respectively.

Owners of qualifying IK products can log in to their accounts to see their upgrade and crossgrade pricing and, for a limited time, anyone who purchases the Total Studio 3.5 Max or Total VI Max bundle will get Syntronik 2 for free.

There’s also a free version, Syntronik 2 CS, which is fully-functional and comes with 100 presets and 2.4GB of sound content.