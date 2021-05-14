IK Multimedia releases the T-RackS Comprexxor plugin, so does it distress or impress?

Released in the ‘90s, the Empirical Labs Distressor can lay claim to being a modern compression classic.

Known for its Swiss Army Knife levels of flexibility, it’s been used on countless hit records, and now IK Multimedia is offering its own plugin take on the hardware with the T-RackS Comprexxor.

This offers eight selectable ratio curves that are inspired by vintage and forward-thinking compressor designs. Each is defined by a specific threshold setting; 1:1 mode, for example, adds warmth without compression, while the Max option is a full-on brickwall limiting curve.

What’s more, if you select the optical mode, Comprexxor can work as a standard opto-compressor, adjustable with attack and release controls.

The plugin can also be used to add extra colour and distortion - both tape- and tube-like varieties - and the sidechain section enables you to define the frequencies you want to work on using two adjustable filters.

Designed for both mixing and mastering, Comprexxor comes with presets to suit each of these tasks.

Comprexxor runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is currently available for the introductory price of $100/€100, rising to $130/€130 in due course.

All current Total Studio 3 MAX users, and those who purchase Total Studio 3 MAX before 30 June 30, 2021, will receive a copy for free.