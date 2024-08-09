“This collection includes many of our go-to amps used on countless records”: IK Multimedia drops the Hyde Street Amp Locker for Tonex, offering 14 AI-modelled amps from the iconic San Francisco studio

Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco is one of the world’s great recording facilities, whose clients have included the likes of Chris Isaak, Green Day, Dead Kennedys and Joe Satriani, and now IK Multimedia’s Tonex users can get dial in some of the sounds of the studio’s guitar amp collection with the Hyde Street Amp Locker Signature Collection.

It is available for all Tonex platforms, whether you are using the software in the studio or if you have some of the hardware Tonex units on your pedalboard, and it contains AI-models of 14 amps, some vintage, some more modern, each captured by Hyde Street’s on-site studio engineer and producer, Jaimeson Durr.

Durr, who has worked with the likes of Satriani, Sammy Hagar, Nancy Wilson and Don Felder, says these are the same amps that you will have heard on some of the records to come out of the legendary Bay Area studio.

“This collection includes many of our go-to amps used on countless records and some eclectic gems that'll add spice to your sound,” says Durr. “Every amp was meticulously captured using the exact gear and methods we rely on daily, preserving the unique recipes that have helped us carve out our signature sound in the music world. We hope these tones will inspire you as much as they inspire our clients.”

TONEX Hyde Street Amp Locker Signature Collection - YouTube Watch On

Some of the amps in question are real vintage holdouts. There is an Airline 62-9025A that has survived from the ‘60s, which is a very cool little tube amp 1x10 combo with reverb and tremolo, its five-watts driving its 10” Jensen speaker.

Staying with the more leftfield amps, there is a compact 1x8 Silvertone, described as “abandoned”, which is often the fate of these amps, and a Seymour Duncan Convertible, which was a favourite of the late Jeff Beck.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

No studio worth its salt would not have a Fender Champ, and we have one here. There is also models based on Hyde Street’s MojoTone-loaded 1974 Fender Twin Reverb, a Vibrolux, an all-original Deluxe Reverb from 1966, and if you are of a mind to dial in a more high-gain rock sound there is a Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier, a Budda Super Drive 30 Series II, and a Marshall JCM900. The Milkman 2X10 offers some contemporary boutique tone.

You can grab the Hyde Street Amp Locker Collection direct from ToneNET, where it is available at the introductory price of $/€49.99. Regular price is $/€69.99.

See IK Multimedia for more.