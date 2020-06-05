IK Multimedia is offering you an Oberheim OB-X soft synth for free

Widely considered to be among the greatest synths of all time , Oberheim’s OB-X and OB-Xa were monstrous early ‘80s beasts that offered the phattest of sounds (think Van Halen’s Jump). Now IK Multimedia is offering you a way to get these sounds without having to pay a penny: its Syntronik OXa is currently free for anyone who subscribes to the company’s newsletter.

This emulates both the OB-X and OB-Xa , which were themselves evolutions of Oberheim’s SEM and 4-Voice instruments. It can run inside the Syntronik Free software which, as its name suggests, is also free.

Like the OB-X that preceded it, the OB-Xa was available in four-, six- or eight-voice versions and sported a somewhat simplified dual oscillator signal path. The OB-Xa, however, added a 24dB filter to the OB-X's 12dB model - in fact, you could create layered sounds that combined both for a more complex and engaging sound.

The OB-X range has been back in the news recently; Arturia recently released the OB-Xa V , its own plugin take on the Oberheim instrument, and Behringer is working on a hardware emulation . If you’re looking for another software option, there’s also discoDSP’s popular OB-Xd , available for PC/Mac and iOS.