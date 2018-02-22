IK Multimedia's iRig Keys I/O audio interface and MIDI controller is now available

What do you get when you cross a 24-bit/96kHz audio interface with a MIDI controller and keyboard (with full-size keys, pads, faders and rotaries) that's designed to work with iOS, Windows and Mac OS?

The answer is IK Multimedia's iRig Keys I/O, which was announced in 2017 and is now available to buy.

Coming in 25- and 49-key variations, the iRig Keys I/O is kitted out with velocity-sensitive full-size keys, eight velocity-sensitive pads and programmable touch-sensitive sliders, buttons and knobs.

Around the back of the unit you have balanced stereo and headphone outputs, plus a combo jack for line, instrument or mic input with 48V phantom power. There’s also gain control for the combo port and a sustain pedal input jack.

Image 1 of 15 Image 2 of 15 Image 3 of 15 Image 4 of 15 Image 5 of 15 Image 6 of 15 Image 7 of 15 Image 8 of 15 Image 9 of 15 Image 10 of 15 Image 11 of 15 Image 12 of 15 Image 13 of 15 Image 14 of 15 Image 15 of 15



The more mobile producers among you will be pleased to know that Keys I/O can be powered by USB, four AA batteries or an external power supply that can also charge your iOS device. As with previous IK products, you get a lightning cable included, with the added bonus of a mobile device support stand.

There are plenty of apps and software products bundled with the iRig Keys I/O, including versions of the Miroslav Philharmonik orchestral instrument, T-RackS and the Pro V from Syntronik.

Prices start at €199.99 excl. VAT (€243.99 incl. VAT) for the 25 and €299.99 excl. VAT (€365.99 incl. VAT) for the 49.

For more information check out the IK Multimedia website .

iRig Keys I/O features