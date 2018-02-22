IK Multimedia's iRig Keys I/O audio interface and MIDI controller is now available

What do you get when you cross a 24-bit/96kHz audio interface with a MIDI controller and keyboard (with full-size keys, pads, faders and rotaries) that's designed to work with iOS, Windows and Mac OS?
The answer is IK Multimedia's iRig Keys I/O, which was announced in 2017 and is now available to buy.
Coming in 25- and 49-key variations, the iRig Keys I/O is kitted out with velocity-sensitive full-size keys, eight velocity-sensitive pads and programmable touch-sensitive sliders, buttons and knobs.
Around the back of the unit you have balanced stereo and headphone outputs, plus a combo jack for line, instrument or mic input with 48V phantom power. There’s also gain control for the combo port and a sustain pedal input jack.
The more mobile producers among you will be pleased to know that Keys I/O can be powered by USB, four AA batteries or an external power supply that can also charge your iOS device. As with previous IK products, you get a lightning cable included, with the added bonus of a mobile device support stand.
There are plenty of apps and software products bundled with the iRig Keys I/O, including versions of the Miroslav Philharmonik orchestral instrument, T-RackS and the Pro V from Syntronik.
Prices start at €199.99 excl. VAT (€243.99 incl. VAT) for the 25 and €299.99 excl. VAT (€365.99 incl. VAT) for the 49.
For more information check out the IK Multimedia website.
iRig Keys I/O features
- All-in-one, fully portable, ultra-compact MIDI controller with 24-bit / 96kHz capable input/output audio interface for iPhone, iPad, Mac and PC
- Available in 49 or 25 keys versions with full size keys and smooth, velocity-sensitive, synth-action keyboard
- Smart, ultra-compact, elegant design
- Easily transportable, fits anywhere
- MFi certified by Apple (“Made for iPhone and iPad”) includes Lightning Cable
- Includes mobile device support stand
- Comprehensive controls: 2 slider strips for pitch and modulation (user programmable,) octave, program change and transport controls, 5 programmable touch sensitive knobs, 8 velocity-sensitive multi-colored assignable pads
- Neutrik® combo input jack for line, instrument or microphones
- 48V phantom power button
- Balanced stereo and headphone outputs
- Powered by USB, 4 AA batteries or optional external power supply (charges your iOS device)
- Comes with the most comprehensive collection of software instruments and pro studio processors on the market: a value of over $/€ 550 (25-keys model) and $/€ 750 (49-keys model) for software and apps