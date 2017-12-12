Sepultura's Iggor Cavalera: "It was too much theory; all I wanted to do was to play some drums. I dropped out after a few weeks."

Were you jamming with Max from a very early age?

“By the time I was 12 me and Max were already messing around and playing together. By 14 I was recording our first EP. I was really lucky to start so early on. I’m glad to have started early so I can still perform now with all of the energy. I don’t know if I’d be able to do that if I had started later.”

It’s more than 30 years since you formed Sepultura; how do you maintain the energy to play beats written when you were a teenager now that you’re in your mid forties?

“It is a challenge, but the more you play the more you learn about yourself. I even advise a few friends on how important it is to have the same level of energy from the beginning to the end of a show. I see a lot of drummers on the first song they go crazy and halfway through you can see they struggle.

"It’s like a marathon, you can’t sprint through the first track. You learn all of this. Warming up as you go is important as well. That is important when you’re 20 years into a career and have to perform at the same level.”

What are your memories of your early studio experiences with Sepultura?

“It was crazy. I had never been to a studio before when we did our first EP. I didn’t have a complete drumset at that time. I only had a snare, a floor tom and a cymbal; that was my rehearsal kit.

"There are tracks on the first EP where I don’t use my kick, I use only the stuff that I was used to doing at rehearsal. That was how we wrote the songs. When I got to the studio they had a complete kit and I was like, ‘S***! Maybe on this song I should keep it is as simple as I wrote.’ So I don’t even use the kick on a song like Antichrist.

"At the time I hated it, I wanted to use a full drumset. But later on I realised it gave me a lot of cool ideas with playing on the toms and not playing the typical hi-hat, snare and kick thing.”

You’re famous for your tribal patterns; were they borne out of not having a bass drum?!

“I think it was a mix of not having the kick drums and also wanting to have that tribal element in my playing. I had way more tom work than the typical playing on the hats, ride or crash. To do that I had to put together a kit that would work for me. I had the big toms and all that stuff. I used the kit to my advantage with playing that style.”

Was it an easy transition when you finally got behind a full kit?

“Yeah. But, I have to say at the same time, every time I jump into a project I try to change things around on my set. I don’t have one particular set-up. That brings a challenge going from one project to another. I have to think about how can I make what I wrote with four toms sound right with only one tom. The last few years I had a very minimal single kick kit and now I am back to double kick. There are no rules. With drums you can experiment the whole time, take things out, put extra things in.”

Dose the kit you’re using have a big impact on the beats that you write? Might a double kick beat become tom lead if you go to a single kick kit, for instance?

“Definitely, it affects the beats, especially when you are writing the music. What you have dictates how you approach the beats.”

Chaos AD was a major breakthrough for Sepultura and also saw a greater degree of groove introduced into the sound. Was that a conscious decision?

“The major change on Chaos AD was the fact that by then I was really willing to experiment more with the beats. I remember bringing to the studio a bunch of different percussion pieces that we hadn’t tried before. I thought they might work. When we did that album, the producer Andy Wallace, I was asking him what we should do about the drums. He was like, ‘Look, bring the drums you feel comfortable with, let’s not try to get thins complicated.’ Even on Arise and earlier albums I would try 30 snares to see what sounded right and at the end I always went back to the one that I was used to, so it was a waste of time! From the start Andy said, ‘No dude, don’t f*** around.’ Since then I have always taken my live kit to the studio and if we feel need to change something then we look at it. Before I would take 1,000 Zildjian cymbals into the studio and ended up using what I would use live. What was I doing? [laughs]”

Roots was another big album, illustrated by the fact that you toured the album with Max over this summer. Do you have any favourite drumming moments from that record?

“The tribal song that we did [Itsari], we never played that live. I didn’t know what to do about it [when playing the Return To Roots shows]. I came to the idea of throwing on an SPD-SX and then adding extra stuff to it. That is cool to reproduce something I did in the Brazilian jungle every night just by hitting something on the kit and then adding live drums to it. That is my favourite part of the show.”

Was re-playing Roots on tour given you a new perspective of the material?

“It was a good challenge. Even 50% of Roots we never played live. Once we started rehearsing for this tour I remembered how this album really works from beginning to end. We play it on tour as if you are listened to the record, we don’t switch the songs around. That was a cool surprise for us that it works as a show. Sometimes certain things on an album can be a disaster live. Luckily, Roots works.”

Were there any drum moments it took you a while to get your head around?

“Oh a lot of it, man. Even though it is quite simple, the beats are not insanely crazy, but there were a lot of stuff that I had to give a few listens and be like, ‘How did I do this s***?!’ That was cool to go back and re-create that.”