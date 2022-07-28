"If I can inspire one person, then it’s worth it": Guy Chambers launches the 'Sound of Confidence' song contest

“I can’t imagine life without music, as a means of expression," says Guy Chambers, launching the global Sound of Confidence song contest, in league with music advocacy charity The Lang Lang International Music Foundation and its long-time sponsors Allianz.

If I can help inspire young people to get into music, even if I can inspire one person, then it’s worth it Guy Chambers

"It’s a universal language, and it’s a great comfort in life through its ups and downs”.

The contest, designed to discover, support and mentor new young talent, is open to participants globally. Three winners selected by a panel of judges, including Guy, will get to finalise their entry track, under Chambers' mentorship, in his renowned London Studio. Previous clients at Sleeper Sounds include many of the great and good - Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Frank Ocean, for starters.

How it works

Guy Chambers has released an original and exclusive piano piece available for free download at https://langlangfoundation.org/news/soc/.

Musicians, artists, and producers between the ages of 16-25 can do whatever they want with the files.

You might add vocals, further instruments or completely remix the whole track. Or all of the above. It's all completely up to you.

Once you've recorded or filmed your submission, submit it via the form on the foundation's website, and Guy and the foundation will pick the three lucky winners.

"I cannot wait to hear what everyone does with my original piano piece!” said Chambers.

“If I can help inspire young people to get into music, even if I can inspire one person, then it’s worth it”.

• Download the files you need and submit your entry here: https://langlangfoundation.org/news/soc/

Lang Lang, leading classical pianist and the brains behind the foundation, which aims to support music for children globally added, “We're very excited to team up with our wonderful Lang Lang Foundation ambassador Guy Chambers to discover some exciting new talent!

"At the Lang Lang Foundation, we love to grow and nurture young talent all over the world, and so I cannot wait to hear what this competition brings.”