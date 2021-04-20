iConnectivity’s Audio4c is an “inventive” audio and MIDI interface that’s designed for modern workflows

As producers’ requirements change, so the gear that they use has to change, too, and with the Audio4c, iConnectivity thinks that it’s come up with an audio/MIDI interface that will suit the modern-day musician.

Designed for live streaming, performance and - yes - good old-fashioned recording, this promises supposedly powerful software routing options that are designed to streamline your workflow.

Depending on which mode you choose, the inputs and outputs are automatically configured for streaming, recording or performing. You get four 1/4-inch XLR/TRS combo analogue inputs, six outputs, USB-MIDI and DIN MIDI.

(Image credit: iConnectivity)

The Audio4c is controlled from the Auracle X software application, which eases the process of setting it up.

Hit the Stream button, for example, and you can mix and merge inputs and outputs from multiple devices.

In Play mode, meanwhile, the Audio4c can be used without a computer to process live instruments in real time or provide the front-end to a playback system

This is a truly cross-platform interface, too - it works on Mac, PC, iOS and Android. And, because there are two USB-C ports, it enables you to connect two devices simultaneously and blend their workflows.