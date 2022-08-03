Watch Ian Kirkpatrick, co-writer of Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, overcoming his “music theory shortcomings” with Reason’s Chord Sequencer

He might have co-written Dua Lipa’s megahits Don’t Start Now and New Rules and worked with the likes of Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Shakira and The Chainsmokers, but American producer Ian Kirkpatrick doesn’t hide the fact that he has some “music theory shortcomings”.

Indeed, Kirkpatrick admits that, when it comes to creating chord progressions, he needs all the help he can get… which is where Reason’s Chord Sequencer comes in.

In the video above, you can watch Kirkpatrick using this recent addition to the Reason Rack to kickstart an idea for a new song. Chord Sequencer enables him to create a progression that he otherwise wouldn’t have got to, and then kick on with an arpeggiated synth line, drums and bass.

Chord Sequencer works with any instrument in the Reason rack, or if you’re using Reason as a plugin in another DAW , any instrument you have in there. Reason+ subscribers can start using it immediately, and it’s also available to buy on its own for $69/£64/€74.