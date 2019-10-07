How to set up a live synth multitrack recording session with the Steinberg AXR4

Steinberg isn’t messing about with its new AXR4 audio interface: it’s a 28-in/24-out Thunderbolt device that offers latency-free DSP-powered monitoring and effects, stacks of I/O and plenty of routing flexibility.
To demonstrate the power and flexibility of the AXR4 in a practical studio scenario, we’re going to hook up and record a live studio jam session using a multi-output drum machine and hardware synths, all running in real-time.
In this five-part series, we explore the I/O, routing options, onboard DSP and Rupert Neve Designs-powered Silk preamps.
Chapter 1: Basic setup
Chapter 2: Hybrid mic preamps
Cpater 3: dspMixFX AXR DSP mixing
Chapter 4: Yamaha DSP effects
Chapter 5: Live jam session
Steinberg AXR4 specs
- 12 physical inputs – four Neutrik combo inputs on the front, featuring Rupert Neve Designs-powered SILK preamps; and eight TRS line inputs on the rear
- Eight physical TRS line outputs
- Two independent headphone outputs
- Two pairs of ADAT I/O doubling as S/PDIF for 16 additional channels of connectivity; the second also handling AES/SBU Sub-D
- Word clock, introducing SSPLL, Steinberg’s latest jitter-reduction technology
- MIDI In and Out
- 32-bit integer resolution and up to 384 kHz recording and playback
- dspMixFX AXR software with 28x24 matrix mixer
- Latency-free DSP-powered monitoring with high-quality Yamaha plugins for real-time monitoring and processing
- Daisy-chaining of up to three devices
- And Steinberg’s Cubase AI DAW, which is capable of 32-bit integer recording
Find out more about the AXR audio interface on the Steinberg website now.