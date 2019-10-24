How low can your guitar go? The OPFXS Dig Deep pedal is a bassist emulator

Any four-stringers out there better watch out! We've seen a few different approaches by musicians to the challenge of covering the roles of guitarist and bassist in one – including Jamie Lenman's unusual approach with a Submarine pickup and Electro-Harmonix POG pedal – but the OPFXS Dig Deep might be the best we've heard yet.
The Italian company is pitching its octave pedal as a way to fatten up your solos or emulate the presence of a bass guitar. And it promises to be able to track complex chords and arpeggios too.
The video above shows the Dig Deep in action and it's undoubtedly impressive. The pedal has a simple layout too; a clean (dry signal) and depth (lower octave) control.
It's available now from OPFXS for €150.