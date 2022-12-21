Put some spring in your seasonal step with HorNET’s free reverb plugin

We might be in the depths of winter, but HoRNet has decided that now’s the time to release a free spring reverb plugin.

Known as Molla - that’s the Italian word for spring, in case you were wondering - this is a simplified version of HoRNet’s SpringVerb effect. It’s based on the same algorithm but only gives you one spring to play with and has fewer parameters.

You do still get Time, Density and Dry/Wet knobs, though, meaning that you can create everything from short to cavernous reverbs and move between natural sounds and the kind of metallic tones that spring reverbs are known for. The spring graphic lights up when a signal is fed into it.