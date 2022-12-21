Put some spring in your seasonal step with HorNET’s free reverb plugin

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

There’s no need for moola when you download Molla

HoRNet Molla
(Image credit: HoRNet plugins)

We might be in the depths of winter, but HoRNet has decided that now’s the time to release a free spring reverb plugin.

Known as Molla - that’s the Italian word for spring, in case you were wondering - this is a simplified version of HoRNet’s SpringVerb effect. It’s based on the same algorithm but only gives you one spring to play with and has fewer parameters.

You do still get Time, Density and Dry/Wet knobs, though, meaning that you can create everything from short to cavernous reverbs and move between natural sounds and the kind of metallic tones that spring reverbs are known for. The spring graphic lights up when a signal is fed into it.

Molla has a resizable interface and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can download it now from the HorNET plugins (opens in new tab) website. 

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info