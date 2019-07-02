High On Fire/Sleep’s Matt Pike just had his pedals stolen by airline employees

Stoner-rock legend Matt Pike has had a rough week: after flying home from tour, the High On Fire/Sleep mastermind’s pedalboard went missing - only to be returned completely empty.

According to Ghost Cult Mag, Pike’s zip-tied Pelican roadcase was broken into between Miami and Atlanta by Delta employees - the airline has since denied his claim for insurance.

Pike’s partner Alyssa Maucere detailed the missing gear on Twitter - it’s particularly notable given the boutique stompboxes that populate the ’board, including Daredevil Pedals’ Atomic Clock and Black Arts Toneworks’ Black Sheep, while there’s also a GodCity Riffchild prototype, presumably from Pike’s pal Kurt Ballou.

The pedals will most likely be marked with tape, as well as tour wear and tear, with some addressed to Matt Pike. Fellow guitarists, keep an eye out in the Miami/Atlanta area.