Here’s what the new Reason logo looks like

We already knew that Propellerhead Software is changing its name to Reason Studios, but we can now confirm that both the company and its Reason DAW have new logos.

Reason’s iconic ‘three orange and black cubes with a circle in the middle’ logo has been consigned to history, to be replaced by a single orange and black cube - or a hexagon with a couple of sides missing, depending on your perspective - surrounded by a black hexagon.

(Image credit: Reason Studios)

The Reason Studios logo is pretty much the same, but in a black and white colour scheme.

(Image credit: Reason Studios)

Does any of this matter? Not really, but we have to say that we’ll miss the old Reason branding, which takes us back to a time when the whole concept of the software studio felt groundbreaking and new.

We’re sure we’ll get used to the new one, though, and we can expect to see it all over Reason 11, which includes the Reason Plugin Rack, when it’s released on 25 September.