Here’s how to get IK Multimedia’s $50 T-RackS Classic Clipper for free

IK Multimedia has kicked off another music software giveaway; this time it’s offering all subscribers to its newsletter - both new and existing - the T-RackS Classic Clipper dynamics processor for free. This usually retails for $50.

Rather than using peak limiting, this uses peak clipping to tame “unruly peaks”, which can give you a more transparent result. This makes it a popular technique among masting engineers. You can also use it to add a bit of harmonic saturation and warmth.

Offering a vintage look that befits its name, the Classic Clipper features just Gain, Slope and Output controls, so it should be pretty easy to use.

Classic Clipper works in both T-RackS 5 and the free T-RackS 5 CS, which can be used standalone and as a plugin within your DAW. It’s free until 29 June.