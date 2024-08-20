“He walks in the room like, ‘Don’t put that blunt down’”: What happened when Snoop met Paul McCartney

Snoop Dogg has been talking about what happened when he met Paul McCartney earlier this year and how the ex-Beatle told him not to put his blunt out.

In an interview with the Complex, Snoop – who was speaking alongside Dr Dre – revealed that he crossed paths with McCartney at a live show in Hollywood.

“I’ve never met him before but I’m a fuckin’ fan of the Beatles. I know Jimmy (Iovine) knows him, Dre knows him,” Snoop said. “So I’m in the back smoking and they’re like, ‘Sir Paul would like to meet you’. I’m like, ‘Oh, for real? Hold on’.”

He said that he put his blunt out “out of respect” for the music legend. “He walks in the room like, ‘Don’t put that down’,” Snoop continued. “He gives me a hug and he meets me, and it’s like, ‘Fuck. Paul McCartney knows who the fuck Snoop Dogg is’.”

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Talk New Album & Launching Gin & Juice After 30 Years - YouTube Watch On

Maybe Snoop wasn’t aware of Macca’s long-standing love of weed. One of the things the two share is that both have been charged with marijuana possession. In McCartney’s case, even smuggling, on one occasion in 1980.

The interviewer then asked whether Snoop would be up for collaborating with McCartney, to which he replied: “F**k yes, in a heartbeat. (McCartney and Stevie Wonder’s) Ebony And Ivory, (Michael Jackson and McCartney’s) The Girl Is Mine… what do you wanna do?”

Hmmm... those examples. Perhaps it’s best if we don’t encourage them.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Snoop and Dre were being interviewed in the run up to the release of Missionary, their long anticipated follow up to Doggystyle, which came out all the way back in 1993. When asked when we can expect it to drop, Snoop said that the new album would arrive “before Christmas”.

Paul McCartney and Snoop Dogg (April 11, 2024) pic.twitter.com/uuDZOmiiv1April 12, 2024

It’s been a busy time for the pair, who performed at the Olympics Closing ceremony last week. Snoop had spent two weeks in Paris as NBC’s ‘Special Correspondent’, a role for which he’s been paid a tidy $9 million. The rapper also opened his own weed-dispensary in Los Angeles last month. He’s named it S.W.E.D, an acronym for, ahem, Smoke Weed Every Day.

Infamously, Snoop posted on Twitter/X last year about how he was “giving up smoke”. However, this soon turned out to be a part of a promotional campaign for a new line of smokeless stoves he was in a partnership with.

Macca for his own part gave up weed a long time back. He said in 2015 that he had wanted to “set an example to his kids and grandkids”.