"He should get his people to call my people" – Noel and Liam Gallagher now both seem open to an Oasis reunion

Oasis. Reunion: how many times have we heard this now? Except for this time it seems to be different – Liam says "it's happening" but it's Noel Gallagher's latest reaction in a French interview that has really changed the narrative dramatically.

"He's got my number, he's got my manager's number; call us," Noel told France Inter, in a video published on 21 March and reposted by fan account Anything Oasis. "Yeah I understand it," he added of the continuous calls for Oasis to get back together. "No one has really come along to take our place but yeah, there's something in the papers back in England today but he should get his people to call my people – they know who they are. They know where we are. Stop talking on the f*****g internet and let's see what you've got to say."

"He's got my number, he's got my manager's number – call us. But you know what? He won't call," Noel concludes. "Why?" asks the interviewer in response.

"Why indeed," says Noel.

OASIS REUNION?!"He's got my number, he's got my manager's number. Call us." 👀Noel Gallagher on France Inter today, about Liam.

This is a considerable change of heart by Noel, in public at least. In 2021 he said jokingly he'd only reform Oasis for £100 million but he's been pretty consistent in his stance against reforming, instead enjoying the relative freedom of his solo career.

It's happening

For his part, Liam continues to… be Liam. After telling one fan an Oasis reunion was "happening" in an 18 March response on Twitter, on 22 March he began to potentially sabotage any potential progress. "Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand," Liam Tweeted. "He’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are today [sic]."

Here's how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he's got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x

Nevertheless, Noel's comments are the closest Oasis reunion talk has come to possible reality since their split in 2009 when a Gibson ES-355 went flying across a dressing room in Paris.