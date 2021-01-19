Harrison Consoles’ AVA Bass Flow is an all-in-one mix processing suite for your bottom end

GEAR 2021: If you’re sick of using multiple plugins to process your bass sounds then you might like to consider Harrison Consoles’ AVA Bass Flow, which promises to do it all.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

This is a channel strip plugin that’s designed specifically for mixing bass, and contains four routable processing elements and a master section.

Specifically, we’re talking about the following:

Bass Character: A two-band EQ that tracks the pitch of bass notes and allows for boosting or cutting the harmonics within the instrument's frequency spectrum.

Spectral Bass Compressor: A spectral compressor with six bands of compression fixed across the bass frequency range

Equalizer: A five-band EQ, based on Harrison's LegacyQ plugin, with two filter bands and a wide variety of curve shapes

Chorus: A creative effect that can be used to boost presence or to add extra motion to a bass signal

The master section, meanwhile, features controls for switching input polarity, adjusting input and output trim, and setting the order of routing between elements.