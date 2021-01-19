Harrison Consoles’ AVA Bass Flow is an all-in-one mix processing suite for your bottom end

GEAR 2021: If you’re sick of using multiple plugins to process your bass sounds then you might like to consider Harrison Consoles’ AVA Bass Flow, which promises to do it all.
• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.
This is a channel strip plugin that’s designed specifically for mixing bass, and contains four routable processing elements and a master section.
Specifically, we’re talking about the following:
- Bass Character: A two-band EQ that tracks the pitch of bass notes and allows for boosting or cutting the harmonics within the instrument's frequency spectrum.
- Spectral Bass Compressor: A spectral compressor with six bands of compression fixed across the bass frequency range
- Equalizer: A five-band EQ, based on Harrison's LegacyQ plugin, with two filter bands and a wide variety of curve shapes
- Chorus: A creative effect that can be used to boost presence or to add extra motion to a bass signal
The master section, meanwhile, features controls for switching input polarity, adjusting input and output trim, and setting the order of routing between elements.
Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, AVA Bass Flow will be available for the introductory price of $89 (regular price $179) until 31 January. Find out more on the Harrison Consoles website.