Harmony equips its retro offset Silhouette model with a Bigsby vibrato

Harmony has unveiled a Bigsby-equipped version of its Silhouette. A super-cool retro-inspired offset electric guitar equipped with gold foil mini-humbuckers, a nitrocellulose finish, and US-build, the silhouette represents the epitome of high-end pawnshop kitsch.

Now with a Bigsby B5 vibrato, the Silhouette's cup is positively overflowing with vintage mojo. Heck, many have been sold already with the custom cupcake volume and tone controls, but looks aside, it is a guitar of substance.

The Silhouette with Bigsby is available in a choice of Slate, Burgundy and Space Black finishes, and has an alder body with a maple neck that is attached to the body with a three-bolt joint. It has an ebony fingerboard with a 12" radius, 22 medium-jumbo frets, and a 25" scale-length that gives it a sort of in-between feel.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harmony) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Harmony) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Harmony) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Harmony)

The Bigsby is complemented by a cut three-saddle ashtray-style bridge and there is a set of locking tuners to help keep the wobble in check.

Adding to what is already a considerably stacked spec, we've got a control circuit with orange drop capacitors, so when you do turn those cupcake controls there should be a nice and defined taper.

Shipping in a MONO Vertigo Electric Guitar Case, the Silhouette with Bigsby is available now, priced £/$1,549.

See Harmony for more details.