Harley Benton's new N-150CE guitar might be the ideal excuse to add a resonator to your collection

By Rob Laing
published

For £191 / $199 it makes a compelling proposition

For many of us, a resonator is a 'nice to have' kind of guitar we can't justify buying because we're priced out. Well, Harley Benton is aiming to address that with its new Custom Line N-150CE resonator acoustic guitar.

The specs on this affordable guitar add up to a potential bargain for £191 / $199. With a mIni jumbo-size sapele cutaway body, Okoume U-shape neck with Purple Heart fingerboard, JM-02 cone and mini humbucker pickup, it could make a stage guitar as a well as a home and recording option for bluesy parts. 

It's also nice to see a 43mm bone nut here to offer some enhanced acoustic resonance. 

The natural matt finish offers vintage class and the spec is rounded out with 20 medium jumbo frets and Purple Heart / maple bridge.

