Harley Benton reveals its new Blast t-style guitar models with Filtertron pickups

Harley Benton are very busy lately – following its Mighty-15th lunchbox amp, GPA-100 power amp and TB-70 SBK bass, the Thomann brand has a new TE-90FLT Blast electric guitar series – and it's looking very promising.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

First up, this is a cabronita T-style electric for just £179 / €194… yep, what a price! They're lookers too – a sandblasted-style finish in green, black, blue, red or orange.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

This new Deluxe model puts an eye-catching spin on Harley Benton's TE-90FLT, so that means Roswell FLT-B Filtertron-style pickups. It also means you retrofitting fans can't drop humbuckers in as they won't fit but for us the Roswell Filtertrons are the draw.

And UK session musician Dan Leggatt proves the point with some superb playing in the demo above.

Unlike the regular TE-90FLT with its ash body, the TE-90FLT Blast's body is sungkai… it's a new one on us too! It's an Indonesian wood and we wager it's chosen for this new model because of its finish – it's noted for its attractive grain. Like the standard TE-90FLT, the body is chambered for weight relief and features a belly contour too for added comfort.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Sungkai wood also used in roasted form for the fingerboard here, on a Canadian hard rock maple neck.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The neck is a modern c-shape and tuners are Kluson-style. Good to see a GraphTech Tusq nut on the spec list too.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The TE-90FLT Blast series is available, head over to Thomann.de for more info.