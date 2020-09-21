Harley Benton unveils the Mighty-15th amp head

Harley Benton has expanded its range of lunchbox-sized, all-tube guitar amps with the Mighty-15th – a single-channel, 15-watt Class A head that looks more than equipped to fill the Tiny Terror-sized hole in our hearts.

The Mighty-15th is not the first amp we've seen this year that calls to mind Orange's much-loved head, offering switchable power, portability and that Brit-voiced tube crunch on-tap – our Juketone Trailblazer's EL84s had barely the chance to cool down before this rival has been announced.

Priced £212, however, Mighty-15th looks unstoppable when it comes to value, and with a three-band EQ as opposed to a single tone control, it has the potential to offer even more control over your tone.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Mighty-15th's power is switchable down to 7-watts. Under its industrial-looking hood there is a pair of 12AX7s in the preamp and a pair of EL84 power tubes, while the rear of the unit has outputs for 8 and 16ohm speakers.

The front panel houses chickenhead knobs to control Gain, Bass, Middle, Treble and Volume. There is also a boost switch on the front for giving it a little more juice. Sadly, the boost isn't footswitchable, but at this price you might want to let that slide.

At 15-watts, the Mighty-15th should have enough power for small gigs, especially when mic'd, but if you feel its seven-watt low power mode is still too much for the home, the Mighty-5th might be more your speed.

The Mighty-5th is a five-watter, that's switchable down to a single-watt or 0.1-watts for very manageable domestic practice volumes.

The Mighty-15th is available now via Thomann.